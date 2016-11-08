Fly Feet Running gets a running start downtown

Photo by Eric Best

The studio from former Target exec Kristin Shane has quietly opened its doors.

The gym door at Fly Feet Running reads “one big endorphin party.”

The new fitness studio in downtown Minneapolis hopes to take gym rats, many of them runners who have hit a wall in their workouts, and coach them to hit the gym smarter — and have more fun in the process.

The concept is already attracting devotees. Before it officially opens in mid-November, founder and former Target merchandising executive Kristin Shane said Fly Feet has already hit 100 founding members.

“To have 100 members before you even officially open your doors feels good,” she said.

Fly Feet Running is located on the main floor of the Bob Dylan mural-clad 15 Building near the corner of Hennepin & 5th. Nearly 1,000 square feet of retail space for fitness apparel, which skews toward women’s workout clothing, greets members before they hit a long fitness studio lined with treadmills. Fly Feet primarily carries emerging brands like Vimmia, Lukka Lux and Splits 59, as well as its own line of T-shirts, hats and other clothing. It also sells a small selection of beauty and personal care products, including from local company Njord, and books on dieting and fitness.

“I brought in a lot of brands that are really cool, but you can’t find in the Twin Cities,” she said.

Inside the studio, Fly Feet has coaches — rather than instructors — who design daily workouts and walk members through the motions of hour-long, roughly 20-member classes, which have a spin class environment with music and colored lights.

Aaron Leventhal, a former Minnesota Thunder player and the founder of St. Louis Park-based Fit Studios, is Fly Feet’s director of fitness and coaches. The studio specializes in high-intensity interval training, which consists of aggressive regimens of running on treadmills, lifting kettlebells and an array of other activities. Each class should feel like a personal training session, he told The Journal earlier this fall.

The studio offers memberships for $179 per month and packages of 10, 20 and a few introductory classes. Fly Feet typically hosts classes in the morning, during the lunch hour and after work.

Fly Feet Running officially opens Nov. 14 at 15 S. 5th St.

As part of a soft opening that began in late October, the studio is offering free classes until the grand opening. A class schedule is available at flyfeetrunning.com.