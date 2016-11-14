Evermore Wedding Gown Care replaces Flirt in North Loop

Photo by Eric Best

Evermore Wedding Gown Care has replaced lingerie shop Flirt Boutique in the North Loop’s Colonial Warehouse building.

The shop, which opened Nov. 1, offers gown cleaning, preservation, alteration and restoration services for wedding parties. It is owner Steve Rettler’s second location after a flagship location in New Hope. Rettler also owns All Seasons Garment Care & Tailoring inside MartinPatrick3, the neighboring men’s apparel and lifestyle boutique, and in the nearby Heritage Landing building.

St. Paul-based Flirt Boutique opened in the space last fall, but closed earlier this year. Owner Jessica Gerard is planning a new store in MSP Airport’s Terminal 1 as part of a new batch of retailers coming to the airport.

Evermore will have a grand opening on Dec. 10 at 212 3rd Ave. N. Its hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays.