Angry Catfish owner plans new café in former Big Brain Comics space

Beloved comics shop Big Brain Comics closed its doors earlier this year. File photo

Northern Coffeeworks will be a third-wave coffee shop that won’t sell bikes.

Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee Bar owner Josh Klauck is starting Northern Coffeeworks, a new coffee venture that will be based out of the former Big Brain Comics space near the Mill District.

Klauck said he and partner Jeff Hilligoss have signed a lease for the former home of the longstanding comics store and a neighboring space to the west — a total of 2,400 square feet on the ground level — for a new third-wave coffee shop.

Northern Coffeeworks is a departure from Angry Catfish, a combination bike shop and coffee bar in South Minneapolis. The café on Washington Avenue in Downtown East won’t have retail or repair services, but he said it may display some wares from his similarly branded custom frame business, Northern Frameworks.

Klauck said he’s currently working with an architect to design the space near Washington & 11th. His plan is to open Northern Coffeeworks next spring.

Big Brain Comics, a longtime fixture of the local comics and cartooning scene, closed earlier this year at 1027 Washington Ave. S. after about two decades in business.