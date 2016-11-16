After a decade, acclaimed restaurant Saffron is closing its doors

Photo courtesy of Saffron Restaurant and Lounge Facebook page

Restaurateurs and brothers Sameh and Saed Wadi announced Wednesday they will be closing their critically acclaimed restaurant Saffron next month.

The contemporary Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant entered the local dining scene near the North Loop neighborhood of downtown Minneapolis about 10 years ago. Since then, the brothers have opened fast-casual restaurant and food truck World Street Kitchen and the neighboring ice cream parlor Milkjam Creamery in the Whittier neighborhood.

Sameh said in a statement that they decided not to renew their lease. Saffron Restaurant and Lounge, located at 123 N. 3rd St., will serve its last meal on Dec. 3.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled. A huge thank you to the guests that supported us throughout the years. Your love and support is humbling,” he said. “We started Saffron with a dream and are proud to have seen it flourish. So please, over the next few weeks, join us in celebrating an end of an era.”