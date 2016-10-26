The Kenwood’s Don Saunders takes over La Belle Vie space

510 Lounge & Private Dining is slated to open next year.

Don Saunders, the chef behind The Kenwood, is taking over the former home of La Belle Vie with plans to open a new restaurant next year.

La Belle Vie, long considered by many to be one of the state’s top fine-dining establishments, closed late last year after 17 years in business. Now Saunders plans to revive the space in the 510 Groveland building with his latest concept, 510 Lounge & Private Dining.

The restaurant announced over social media that an opening is being planned for next summer.

Saunders opened The Kenwood, described as a casual, “egalitarian eatery” serving European-inspired cuisine, in 2012 at 21st & Penn. Before that, Saunders opened In Season in South Minneapolis near 54th & Penn. He closed that restaurant to focus on The Kenwood.

The 510 Lounge is expected to open next year at 510 Groveland Ave. in the Loring Park neighborhood.