Select Comfort to move Plymouth headquarters to downtown

The company is bringing 900 employees to downtown Minneapolis next fall.

Select Comfort, the maker and seller of Sleep Number beds, is relocating its headquarters from Plymouth to downtown Minneapolis.

The company has signed a 15-year lease for 211,000 square feet of space inside the building at 1001 3rd Ave. S., according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company currently houses 900 employees across two buildings in Plymouth where its lease will end next October. The move will be economical for the company, spokeswoman Susan Eich said.

“It gives us room to grow. We’re running out of space in our current facility,” she said. “We think downtown is a good fit for our brand.”

Select Comfort will have the entire first three floors with options for more inside the five-story building, known as the former Ameriprise Operations Center. The company will pay a base rent of $10.25 per square foot per year, increasing to $14.08 by the end of the lease, which begins Nov. 1, 2017.

The company has a total of about 3,600 employees, Eich said, between offices, retail stores and manufacturing facilities.

“I’m thrilled Select Comfort has chosen to relocate their headquarters to Minneapolis. Select Comfort has a long history of being a national and international leader in its industry and I’m confident that the company, along with its talented employees, will thrive in a growing, dynamic downtown in which we’re investing so much,” said Mayor Betsy Hodges in a statement.

“Having Select Comfort move its office space here is a major addition to our downtown. Their presence adds another internationally-known brand name to our downtown business community,” said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District.