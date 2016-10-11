Ryan Burnet to bring fast-casual Crisp & Green to North Loop

Submitted image

Before restaurateur Ryan Burnet opens the flagship restaurant of his new fast-casual concept in Wayzata he’s already announced a second location, this time in the North Loop.

Crisp & Green is slated to open in the former Sapor Café and Bar space at Washington & 4th, Burnet said. Burnet co-founded Bar La Grassa in the neighborhood and is behind Twin Cities restaurants Burch, Eastside and Barrio.

Over the summer Burnet announced he would be opening the healthy fast-casual restaurant in Wayzata sometime this fall. Crisp & Green will serve signature and seasonal salads, soups and grain bowls, as well as smoothies, teas and locally brewery kombucha on tap. The restaurant will have an app to place orders that will debut later this year.

Construction on the 3,800-square-foot North Loop location at 428 Washington Ave. N. will begin early next year with an opening date in the spring. Sapor, which offered globally inspired cuisine, occupied the space for 15 years. Local chefs Erik Anderson and Jamie Malone had previously planned their restaurant, the French-inspired Brut, for the space.

“We’re comfortable making the leap to sign the lease for site #2 because I feel Chef Bill Fairbanks has the recipes and menu dialed in and our core team is ready for it,” Burnet said in a statement.