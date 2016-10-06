Russell + hazel opens new flagship store in the North Loop

Photo by Eric Best

The stylish stationery brand offers office, beauty and leather goods.

Design-driven stationery store russell + hazel has relocated its flagship Galleria store to the North Loop.

Russell + hazel announced earlier this year plans to move its Edina store to downtown Minneapolis. The office product store opened this month next door to baby boutique Pacifier in the building home to D.NOLO at 2nd Street & 3rd Avenue.

The store offers much more than stationery, shifting the focus to being a lifestyle boutique. Now with more space, about 2,300 square feet of space, marketing manager Gail Lewis said russell + hazel has the room to now carry homeware, gifts, leather goods, all-natural beauty and skincare products, many from independent artisans. There’s also a one-chair, appointment-only salon and beauty counter from stylist Pearson Knight.

For those who want to shop for stationery though, the store has a new line of products. And for those who want to add a personal touch, a customization bar allows customers to design their own office products.

Russell + hazel is open 10 a.m.–7 p.m. at 219 N. 2nd St. The store also has products available online at russellandhazel.com.