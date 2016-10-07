Now Open: Erik the Red

Erik the Red is now open in the former Hubert's building at 6th & Chicago. File photo

Erik Forsberg, the restaurateur behind Devil’s Advocate and now Dan Kelly’s Pub, has opened his next concept, a “barbarian barbecue” restaurant near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Erik the Red, which softly opened Oct. 6, has replaced the former Hubert’s building at Chicago & 6th. Forsberg told The Journal that he has designed the restaurant as a “Nordic smokehouse,” serving a combination of Carolina barbecue and Minnesota comfort food.

“When we created Erik the Red, we really wanted to explore the idea of what Minnesota barbeque would look like,” Forsberg said in a statement. “Minnesotans aren’t really downing great barbeque regularly, and we want to change that.”

The eatery, named for the Norwegian Viking, will have a focus on smoked meats and beer — foods intended to draw Minnesota Vikings fans from the new stadium across the street. Like Forsberg’s other restaurants, Devil’s Advocate near 10th & Marquette and Dan Kelly’s Pub at 7th & 2nd downtown, Erik the Red has two exclusive permanent beer taps from Colorado-based Crazy Mountain Brewing Co., which Forsberg said are a light Pilsner and an “approachable” ale.

“That’s probably the most fun part of my job,” he said. “What sucks about going to Colorado to drink beer?”

Erik the Red at 601 Chicago Ave. will begin regular hours, 10 a.m.–2 a.m. every day, on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant will be open at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 for Vikings fans, Forsberg said.