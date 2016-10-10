Steampunk-style taproom Clockwerks Brewing is now open

Home brewers Lonnie Manresa and Brett Michlitsch have opened Clockwerks Brewing in the Warehouse District in downtown Minneapolis.

The new taproom and brewery has been in the works since last winter and, after a crowdsourcing campaign and months of construction, Clockwerks has quietly opened to work out the kinks before a grand opening this fall. The brewery is located on 4th Street between 1st and Hennepin avenues in a 1919 warehouse building.

Inside the 3,000-square-foot taproom Michlitsch, the head brewer, is currently offering six beers, including the first of Clockwerks’ five flagship beers, a rye pilsner named Nooner. Another brew, dubbed Smiling Baby, is an extra pale ale recipe from Manresa’s dad. With seven taps and the brewery’s seven-barrel system, there’s room for developing other flagship and seasonal options.

The taproom itself has several nods to the steampunk style, from an ornate copper-colored bar to Manresa’s own uniform and glasses. A detailed clockwork sculpture of gears and mechanisms from artist Sydney Meyer welcomes guests. In the back corner there’s also an original City Billiards pool table, a tribute to the space’s previous tenant.

Manresa said they’re planning a grand opening around the end of October. Clockwerks Brewing at 25 N. 4th St. is open 4 p.m.–11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.­–midnight on Friday, noon–midnight on Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.