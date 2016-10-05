Now closed: The Tangiers

Photo courtesy of The Tangiers Facebook page

The Tangiers, a bar and lounge in the North Loop, is now closed.

The nightspot and eatery at 116 N. 1st Ave. opened in 2013 and, given its cinematic name — a reference to Las Vegas film epic “Casino” — hosted Hollywood-themed parties over the years.

A new restaurant is expected to open in the space, located near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street in the North Loop neighborhood, this fall, according to The Tangiers. The nightlife venue’s owners have gone on to open other concepts, with partners Ivy Taheri opening Stem Wine Bar & Eatery across the river and Amir Termouri opening Monarch Minneapolis in the former Spades Nightclub space down 1st Avenue.

“Thank you for an amazing [three] years to our dedicated regulars and clients through the years! We have had so many wonderful times with you and appreciate your support! We officially closed our doors this week and wish the next venue going into this space in fall of 2016 success and fun in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood!” The Tangiers wrote on Facebook last Friday.