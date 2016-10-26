Now closed: Rosa Mexicano in City Center

Rosa Mexicano, a New York-based Mexican restaurant chain, recently closed its City Center restaurant.

The upscale restaurant has been in the Hennepin & 6th corner of City Center for the past five years. The chain started in New York’s Midtown neighborhood in 1984 and now has a dozen restaurants around the world.

The company no longer lists the Minneapolis location on its website. Calls to the restaurant and the corporate office were unanswered.

City Center has had several recent high-profile closings, mostly recently a Sports Authority store at Nicollet & 7th that was open for less than a year. The highly anticipated Il Foro, an Italian revamp of the former Forum Cafeteria space from restaurateurs Josh Thoma, Kevin Fitzgerald, Jack Riebel and Lorin Zinter, closed in the spring after nearly a year.

City Center recently welcomed a second downtown Minneapolis location from Naf Naf Grill. A two-level Saks Off 5th store opened in the building earlier this year.