Naf Naf Grill opens City Center restaurant

Photo by Eric Best

The store is the second downtown location from the Illinois-born chain.

Fast-growing fast-casual chain Naf Naf Grill is opening a second location in downtown Minneapolis Thursday.

The Chicago-based restaurant, which serves Middle Eastern staples like falafel, has added a skyway location in City Center at 40 7th St. S. Naf Naf expanded into downtown Minneapolis last summer with a restaurant on the main level of U.S. Bank Plaza.

The chain has quickly grown its Twin Cities presence with locations in Woodbury, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and near the University of Minnesota. Naf Naf is also set to soon open stores in the Mall of America and in Eagan.

The restaurant serves customizable pita sandwiches and bowls with falafel or shawarma.