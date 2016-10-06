Kit and Ace to close North Loop store

Photo by Eric Best

Technical cashmere clothing company Kit and Ace is closing its North Loop store following an expansion into the Mall of America last year.

The Canadian brand sells T-shirts, sweaters and other products made from a fabric known as qemir or a “technical cashmere.” Shannon and J.J. Wilson, the wife and son of lululemon founder Chip Wilson, founded the company in 2014.

The Minneapolis location at 113 Washington Ave. opened in the spring of 2015. A spokeswoman confirmed the closing, but a closing date hasn’t been determined.

“As part of our real-estate strategy, we beta-test different locations and markets with temporary spaces, while also introducing our e-commerce platform to people in the area. We deliberately enter markets with short-term leases and minimal build out to test and connect with the community,” she said.

Kit and Ace will continue to have a Twin Cities presence with a store in Mall of America that opened last fall. The brand also as an online store at kitandace.com.