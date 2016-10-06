Indigo plans move to Northeast after 28 years in the North Loop

Photo by Eric Best

Indigo, a tribal, folk and Asian arts and antiques dealer in the North Loop, is heading to Northeast Minneapolis after 28 years downtown.

Owners Mary Pawlcyn and John Byrnes plan to reopen in early November with two showrooms, one for larger pieces and a textile gallery in the Northrup King Building and another at 4th & 14th in the Sheridan neighborhood. Pawlcyn said their original lease is expiring and they’ve decided to move.

Indigo, which offers one-of-a-kind art, textiles, jewelry and other artifacts, will close its current location at 530 N. 3rd on Oct. 8.

The showroom on the third floor of the Northrup King Building is expected to open for Art Attack, which runs Nov. 4–6 in the studio building. The other Indigo storefront is located at 1400 4th St. NE.

Furniture is 20 percent off and everything else is 10 percent off through the closing of the North Loop location.