Cosi closes in IDS Center

Photo by Eric Best

Cosi recently closed its IDS Center eatery as the Boston-based sandwich chain faces bankruptcy.

The restaurant at 80 S. 8th St. was located on the main level of the office tower’s Crystal Court in downtown Minneapolis.

The fast-casual chain announced in late September that it closed 29 of its 74 restaurants — an additional 31 franchise locations were unaffected — and had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“We truly appreciate your patronage,” a sign read in front of the downtown location.