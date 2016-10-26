Coming soon: Bonobos in the North Loop

Bonobos' guideshop on 5th Avenue in New York. Submitted

Online men’s clothing retailer Bonobos has set an opening date for its new store in the North Loop: Friday, Nov. 18.

The 1,100-square-foot location, which the brand calls a guideshop, will open on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis-based Falcon Ridge Partners’ overhaul of the Sex World building and its neighbor, dubbed The Washington.

Rather than typical retail stores, Bonobos has guideshops where customers are assigned guides or personal shoppers and can try on clothes. The store then ships purchases at no cost.

The North Loop location at 125 N. Washington Ave. is the brand’s 29th store in the country. Its hours will be 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can also schedule appointments online.