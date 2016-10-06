Chrome closes Minneapolis bike gear boutique

Photo by Eric Best

San Francisco-based cycling gear retailer Chrome Industries has closed its store in the North Loop.

The “hub” store, which opened nearly two years ago, carried the company’s bike bags, apparel, shoes and accessories, and offered repair and customization services.

The space near Washington & 2nd, located below a soon-to-close Kit and Ace shop, was formerly occupied by Handsome Cycles. Another bicycle shop, One on One Bicycle Studio, is located down the block.

The company did not return a request for comment. Chrome no longer lists the location at 115 Washington Ave. N. on its website.