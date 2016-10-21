Catholic Eldercare opens new transitional care facility

Council Member Jacob Frey (Ward 3) cuts the ribbon on Catholic Eldercare's new transitional care facility in Northeast Minneapolis. Photo by Eric Best

The senior housing provider has expanded its Northeast campus

Catholic Eldercare has expanded its campus in Northeast Minneapolis with a Transitional Care Unit facility, a new type of care for the 34-year-old senior housing provider.

The three-story, $10-million expansion in the St. Anthony West neighborhood adds 24 rooms primarily for elderly and frail clients with chronic conditions who are coming from a hospital and need additional short-term care.

“Hospital stays are so short. If you’re at all debilitated there’s not enough time to get you really ready for home. So this is sort of a second stage of treatment that gets you the rest of the way,” said Dan Johnson, president and CEO of Catholic Eldercare. “It’s a bit of a hybrid between hospital and hospitality.”

Diane Lucas, business development for Catholic Eldercare, said they expect clients to stay around 15-18 days on average. They accept most insurance, she added.

The TCU features a physical, occupational and speech therapy room, a hydro spa and an outdoor green space. Rooms include a kitchenette, TVs and Internet access. Four include a lift system for less mobile or disabled clients.

On the facility’s main level there is the Streetcar Café, named for the area’s former streetcar lines, that Catholic Eldercare operates. Clients staying in the facility can have their meals at the restaurant, and families and friends can pick something up at the casual eatery.

Also on the main level is a new space for Catholic Eldercare by Day, the center’s adult day care program, where seniors can play games, get meals and connect with others. The new space, which is licensed for up to 39 clients, is an improvement over its previous home — an assortment of former classrooms — Lucas said. The space is convenient for local residents and downtown commuters, Johnson added, to drop off a family member during the week and pick them up on the way home.

In addition to the TCU, the Catholic Eldercare campus includes 150-bed nursing home, 53 apartments of assisted living and the 150-year-old St. Anthony of Padua Chapel.

“We are happy to deliver yet another link in Catholic Eldercare’s continuum of care for those people in Northeast and downtown who have worked hard their whole lives and now need the finest support that can be offered to improve recovery and maintain an acceptable quality of life,” Johnson said in a statement.

Council Member Jacob Frey (Ward 3) said the facility — the only TCU in Northeast Minneapolis — allows locals to stay in the area instead of travelling to find support services.

“The expansion provides an excellent opportunity for Northeasters who have grown up and love the neighborhood to age in place. Just because you grow old and need some additional services doesn’t mean you need to get shipped out. We want to keep you here,” he told The Journal.

The TCU facility at 149 8th Ave. NE will open about half of its rooms to guests on Monday, Oct. 24.