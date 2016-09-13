Yoga Center of Minneapolis is relocating to Velo Apartments

Velo Apartments. Photo by Brandon Stengel

The yoga school is relocating its offices and studios across the North Loop.

The Yoga Center of Minneapolis is relocating its offices and studio spaces from the Colonial Warehouse building to the corner of Velo Apartments a couple blocks away.

Through the move, co-owner Neil Riemer hopes to draw in more walk-in traffic, attract new clientele and boost the downtown location’s retail business. While the building has “gorgeous studios,” he said, it hasn’t offered opportunities to expand.

“This has just been a dead location for us,” he said. “It’s like ‘The Shining’ around here.”

In the roughly 4,500-square-foot space at 1st & 2nd, the center will have offices, a retail component and studios for yoga and teacher training. The center serves as a private school for yoga instructors and therapists across nine markets through its own studios and partners across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

In the more visible location, Riemer said they plan to grow the center’s sales of yoga mats, clothing and books similar to its other Twin Cities boutique in St. Louis Park. They do very little retail downtown, he added.

“We’re trying to build a walk-in business,” Riemer said.

Velo, a six-story luxury apartment building, opened two years ago. With new residential buildings nearby like 222 Hennepin with Whole Foods and the upcoming Maverick Apartments across the block, the center hopes to draw in younger yogis.

“I don’t really strive to be cool, but I’d like to see more millennials in our customer mix,” he laughed.

The center plans to open the boutique by Oct. 15. The building is home to the third restaurant location of Red Cow. There’s also a vacant space on the main level, Riemer said.

The center books classes, workshops and other events on its website, yogacentermpls.com.