Turkey to Go closes skyway restaurant

Turkey to Go recently closed its skyway restaurant in downtown Minneapolis’ Baker Center.

The turkey sandwich and salad company from local owners Daniel Perkins and Drew Levin operated the location for about five years. The two also host the HGTV show “Renovate to Rent” and develop real estate.

Turkey to Go has a food truck — usually located near 8th & Nicollet — and stands at Target Field and the Minnesota State Fair. The company also caters.

Turkey to Go closed its skyway eatery in the food court of St. Paul’s Alliance Bank in 2013.