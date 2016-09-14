Tangiers co-owner to open nightclub on 1st Avenue

Monarch's signature design element is a series of color-changing lights stretching the entire space. Photo by Eric Best

Amir Teymouri, co-owner of The Tangiers in the North Loop, is planning to open a boutique nightclub in the former Spades Nightclub space on 1st Avenue.

Teymouri envisions Monarch Minneapolis as a smaller, higher-end dance venue with a colorful, contemporary style and a slightly order clientele more akin to venues in larger cities.

“I feel like there’s a need for a boutique, posh nightclub in Minnesota,” he told The Journal.

The 288-capacity club will open as a lounge around 10 p.m. and transition to a nightclub during later hours, he said. Monarch — named for the royals, not the butterflies — will have a dress code and will target a slightly older clientele than previous concepts. The space, located in the Warehouse District next door to the Fine Line Music Café, has been home to several late-night venues, including Elixir, Light Nightclub and Spades.

For music, Teymouri said he’s looking to bring in both local DJs and big names into the 3,000-square-foot nightclub. Monarch has a dance floor in the center that will be lined with custom booths designed by Teymouri and a partner who handled seating at The Tangiers.

The club will boast royal colors like purple, red and gold and mid-century furniture to give it “modern meets vintage” look, he added. Monarch’s signature element will be a series of color-changing lights that will line the bar and dance spaces.

Despite its size, Monarch has eight large VIP areas, the smallest of which will hold 12 people, and will focus on bottle service.

Monarch will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will host a service industry night on Mondays. Teymouri is planning to host corporate parties, fundraisers and other events on nights when they’re closed.

Monarch Minneapolis at 322 1st Ave. N. will have a grand opening to the public on Saturday, Oct. 1 and will have an after party following the Minnesota Vikings game against the New York Giants on Monday, Oct. 3.