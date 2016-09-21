Now open: Milkweed Books

Milkweed Books in Open Book. Photo by Eric Best

Independent publisher Milkweed Editions has officially opened its bookstore in Open Book.

The nonprofit publisher, which has offices in the downtown literary arts building on Washington Avenue, announced earlier this year it would open Milkweed Books, a store on Open Book’s main level that would offer titles from the nation’s independent presses.

The store got its welcome into the local literary community with a Sept. 20 grand opening celebration with “Into the Sun” author Deni Ellis Béchard and several hundred people.

Through the bookstore, Milkweed offers a national subscription program and local bicycle delivery. The publisher recently fundraised more than $32,000 via Kickstarter to support the new endeavor.

“Milkweed Books will showcase and sell titles primarily published by independent presses, nonprofit presses, and other publishers working to bring the most exciting literary art to the marketplace. If you want to find the best new poetry, or creative nonfiction, or short stories, or translations, this bookstore is for you,” the publisher wrote on the campaign.

Milkweed Books is open 10 a.m.­–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. A spokeswoman with the publisher said they plan to launch a new website soon that will include a page dedicated to the bookstore.