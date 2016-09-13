Nordic restaurant Tullibee to open in new North Loop hotel

Tullibee. Submitted rendering

Rising chef Grae Nonas will lead the upscale hotel’s restaurant

The Hewing Hotel will be home to Nordic restaurant Tullibee ands its rising chef when it opens this fall in the North Loop.

Aparium Hotel Group, the company behind the hotel that’s taking shape in the historic Jackson Building, announced Monday that Grae Nonas will lead the Minnesota-centric concept as executive chef.

Tullibee, named for a rare fish found in the state’s lakes, will focus on hyper-local sourcing and partnerships with regional farmers to offer cuisine that pays tribute to the city’s Nordic roots, according to a release. The restaurant and bar will have a beverage program highlighting modern takes on classic cocktails and will pair with Tullibee’s Nordic menu.

Nonas, who most recently opened Olamaie in Austin, Texas, was one of Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs in 2015 and was nominated for the James Beard Foundation’s Rising Star Chef award this year.

“I always feel the most comfortable where I feel the most challenged. And I do now. Nordic cooking has always been in my heart, and the chance to grow that fascination at Tullibee and Hewing Hotel in proximity to such amazing product is exhilarating,” Nonas said in a statement.

The 124-room boutique hotel, located at Washington & 3rd next door to the Colonial Warehouse building, is currently under construction.

The Hewing Hotel and Tullibee are expected to open later this fall.