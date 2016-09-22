Men’s online clothing brand Bonobos to open North Loop shop

Rendering by RoehrSchmitt Architecture

Bonobos, an online men’s clothing retailer, is opening a showroom in the North Loop this year.

Since 2012, the New York-based e-commerce site has been opening stores, called “guideshops,” where customers are assigned a personal shopper and can try on clothing. Bonobos has leased space in The Washington, a development from Minneapolis-based Falcon Ridge Partners to renovate and rebrand the Sex World building on Washington Avenue.

Bonobos specializes in dress pants and chinos for men, but has expanded its selection with shirts, shoes, golf apparel, wedding attire and outerwear. A Bonobos spokeswoman said the store will open by the end of the year at 123 N. Washington Ave.

Falcon Ridge Partners is updating the Sex World building and the adjoining building, known for previous tenant Sinners Gentlemen’s Club, into creative office, retail and restaurant spaces. While some areas of downtown have struggled with retail, the block along Washington between 1st and 2nd avenues has welcomed biking retailer Chrome Industries and technical cashmere clothing company Kit and Ace.