For Fly Feet Running, running is more than miles

Fly Feet Running. Photo by Eric Best

The new downtown fitness studio offers group classes with a personal training twist.

Despite the name, Fly Feet Running is more than a running club.

The fitness studio and apparel shop offers unique high-intensity interval training that gets members moving between running, strength training and more in a spin class environment. Owner Kristin Shane plans to open Fly Feet on the first floor of the 15 Building — known for the Bob Dylan mural on its west side — near the corner of Hennepin & 5th this fall.

While running is the most popular form of exercise, Shane, also a marathon runner and personal trainer, said fitness studios aren’t catering to runners who are running in circles fitness-wise.

“Runners log miles, but miles don’t make you better. Miles don’t make you faster. Miles don’t make you more fit. Miles don’t make you stronger,” she said. “What makes a runner better are sprints, hills, mobility work — all the stuff runners hate doing — and when you look at the fitness industry, no one is addressing runners.”

Shane left a job in merchandising at Target in February to start Fly Feet. Aaron Leventhal, a former Minnesota Thunder player and coach, as well as founder of Fit Studios in St. Louis Park, is Fly Feet’s head of fitness and coaching.

Fly Fitness coaches — the studio has coaches rather than instructors — introduce hour-long group classes by giving an overview of the intervals, telling members how workouts should look and feel, and offering personal training advice. Leventhal said their 20-person classes move minute-by-minute between an aggressive regimen of running on treadmills, lifting kettlebells and an array of other activities that change every day and get people outside their typical workout. The classes should feel like 20 one-on-one personal training sessions, he added.

“We’ve found a way to marry the dynamic of training that is effective, provides results, has efficacy and, most importantly, is fun,” Leventhal said.

Fly Feet is open to people of all fitness level. It offers monthly memberships and class packages.

The 5,900-square-foot studio, planned for the former Whiskey Junction restaurant space in the 15 Building, will also sell athletic and athleisure apparel from well-known companies like Under Armour and emerging brands like Splits 59, Vimmia and Lukka Lux.

Fly Feet will have a booth at the Twin Cities Marathon Expo at the St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 West Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, on Oct. 7-8 where it will sell discounted memberships and apparel. The studio will have a soft opening during the week of Nov. 7–13 featuring free classes.

Fly Feet Running at 15 S. 5th St. will officially open Nov. 10.