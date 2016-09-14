Cooks of Crocus Hill brings urban-minded store to North Loop

Photos courtesy of Cooks of Crocus Hill

Cooks of Crocus Hill is nearly ready to open a smaller, downtown-focused version of its culinary school and kitchen store in the North Loop.

After a short delay, the store, located in the former Local D’Lish space at 208 N. 1st St., is slated to officially open Friday, Sept. 16.

Owners Marie Dwyer and Karl Benson designed the store to fit the quickly growing neighborhood of condo and apartment dwellers, who are more likely to cook for two and don’t have space for an arsenal of cutlery. In the roughly 2,500-square-foot store, they will offer more experiential classes, wine tastings (look for Friday Night Flight events) and a smaller selection kitchenware compared to the other stores.

“If you live here you want to be part of the neighborhood. We want to definitely support that,” Benson told The Journal.

The store is at home among the neighborhood’s acclaimed restaurants, chief among them Spoon and Stable across the street and The Bachelor Farmer next door, which Benson said initially attracted them to the nontraditional space. With the high-end dining in the area, he added that they want to facilitate people who have tasted great food and want to bring their own cooking up a notch with the store’s goods.

Cooks of Crocus Hill begins classes in the new location in October. They will have a capacity of about 18 and will be taught by guests chefs like Naomi Duguid, Lucinda Scala Quinn, Molly Yeh, Ragavan Iyer and Marcus Samuelsson.

This is the fourth full location from the 43-year-old business following stores on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue, Main Street in Stillwater and 50th & France in Edina. There are also two store-within-a-stores in Kowalski’s Markets in the metro area.

“I love the fact that the store has evolved to be a more contemporary version of Cooks and with a little help from our friends we have been able to create something that bridges the connection from St Paul to Minneapolis,” Dwyer said in a statement.

For more information and to see a class schedule, visit cooksofcrocushill.com.