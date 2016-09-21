CoCo will expand flagship Grain Exchange space

Image courtesy of CoCo

The co-working space company will get more space for small businesses and startups.

CoCo will expand its original location in downtown Minneapolis’ Grain Exchange building later this year.

The additional 15,000 square feet of space will increase the office’s capacity by 250 people or about 23 businesses of 2-10 people, the company said on its website. The build out will focus on the needs of small businesses and startups. Amenities include meeting rooms throughout the building and a private mother’s room.

In addition to the downtown office, CoCo has locations in Uptown, Northeast, St. Paul’s Lowertown and Chicago’s West Loop.

The expansion is expected to open in December on the fourth floor of the Grain Exchange building at 400 S. 4th St.

“This expansion is equivalent to the opening of a new location for us, in terms of the space we will occupy and the dedicated space options we are building for members,” CoCo CEO and co-founder Kyle Coolbroth said in a statement. “Over the past few years, we’ve learned a lot about what entrepreneurs and small businesses want and need in a work environment and this new build out and updates to our spaces will reflect that.”