Bunny’s to expand into Community Keg House space

Photo by Eric Best

Bunny’s Bar & Grill of St. Louis Park is opening another location in the former Community Keg House space in Northeast Minneapolis.

The pour-your-own-pint taproom closed over the summer after opening in January in the Sheridan neighborhood. Bunny’s, a well-known sports bar just outside Minneapolis, hopes to open in the nearly 4,000-square-foot space this November.

“We are so excited to be expanding our brand,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook

The sports bar, which first opened in 1933, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Bunny’s Bar & Grill’s new restaurant will be located at 34 13th Ave. NE in the Keg House Arts Building off Broadway Street.