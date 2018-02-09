Leading in a ‘new era’ for cities

Bender. File photo

City Council President Lisa Bender said cities like Minneapolis are entering a “new era,” one in which legislative gridlock in state houses and in Washington, D.C. has given municipal elected officials an opportunity to take the lead.

“Cities like Minneapolis are taking on issues that city councils didn’t deal with: minimum wage and paid sick time, housing pressures. Things that legislators or the federal government typically dealt with on a much larger scale,” she said.

With the stakes so much higher, Bender said, it “makes sense” that the disagreement and debate between council members is amplified. In comments delivered shortly after their January inauguration, Bender encouraged her colleagues to embrace the debate while also remembering that the Council’s 12 Democrats and one Green Party member share many of the same values and priorities.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to deliver things that will make people feel like local government is making their lives better,” she said. “And then, more and more people, hopefully, will get excited about staying involved.”

Bender, who represents Ward 10, and Vice President Andrea Jenkins of Ward 8 spoke about the four-year Council term ahead in separate interviews in January. After a 2017 election that put new members into five of the Council’s 13 seats, both expressed a desire to leave campaign season behind and get to work.

One of the new Council’s first tasks was to choose new leadership, and both Bender and Jenkins were elected to their new roles on unanimous votes. The negotiations between council members took place out of public view; Jenkins, who also sought the council presidency, described it as “a tough process, but it was a respectful and collegial process.”

Bender, who as president assigned members to Council committees, placed Jenkins at the head of a new Race Equity Subcommittee that will operate within the Committee of the Whole. Jenkins said addressing the city’s stark racial disparities was her “No. 1 goal” and described her role “as being a voice for addressing and lifting up the structural inequalities that have been inherent in Minneapolis.”