Super Bowl Live to transform Nicollet Mall, downtown Minneapolis

The American Birkebeiner International Bridge. Photo by Tracy Walsh

More than 20 attractions are planned for the 10-day fan festival

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee hopes to showcase the best of Minnesota through Super Bowl Live, the 10-day fan festival set to start Jan. 26.

The result is a lineup of music, entertainment and food with a distinctly Minnesota feel.

Super Bowl Live will feature multiple artists with Minnesota ties, including Sara Renner and rappers Prof, Brother Ali and Dessa. The event will also feature a “Salute to Prince” tribute with performances by The Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day and the Time, as well as a community sing-along of “Purple Rain” and other Prince favorites. Prolific songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis curated the concert series.

Other Minnesota-inspired attractions include larger-than-life ice sculptures, the American Birkebeiner International Bridge, a Prince pop-up exhibit, an ice rink in Peavey Plaza and the Vikings Longhouse.

“Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon is our opportunity to showcase the best of Minnesota,” Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch said in a statement. “… We created Super Bowl Live to intentionally invite our visitors to spend time outdoors and enjoy an unforgettable and quintessential Minnesota experience.”

Notable attractions include the “Bold North” zip line over the Mississippi River, which has sold out. Riders will coast over the river near Hennepin Avenue, after being transported to the launch tower in Polaris shuttles.

Other attractions include a 40-foot football dome, snowmobile stunts, interactive zones and areas to watch broadcasts and warm up.

Minnesota companies will have a presence throughout the festival. Polaris is sponsoring the snowmobile stunts, and Target will hold football-themed activities at its Target Plaza Commons space on Nicollet Mall. U.S. Bank, Andersen Windows, Schwan’s and Hormel will also take part in the festivities.

Local food will have a place in the festival, partly in the form of local food trucks. Those coming to Nicollet Mall for the festival will include Butcher Salt, Chef Shack and Fair Faves, among others.

Visit mnsuperbowl.com/super-bowl-live-presented-by-verizon for a complete rundown of events.