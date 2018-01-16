Hodges headed to Harvard

Betsy Hodges is planning to spend spring semester at Harvard University.

The Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School on Tuesday announced the appointment of six spring resident fellows, including the former Minneapolis mayor. The semester-long program fellowship invites professionals in politics, media and government to share their views on public issues and current events.

Hodges and other resident fellows will lead study groups and engage with Harvard students and faculty.

“Spring Fellows will lead discussions on U.S. trade policy, racial equality, policing, and local governance, the impact of technology on politics, social activism, the development of public policy from conservative and progressive frameworks, and the future of the two-party system,” read the announcement from Harvard.

Hodges’ cohort also includes Adam Conner of Slack Technologies, the company behind an increasingly popular business app; Ed Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman and recent GOP candidate for Virginia governor; Fred P. Hochberg, former chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of the United States; CNN contributor Scott Jennings, the founding partner of RunSwitch Public Relations; and Symone D. Sanders, another regular CNN commentator who served as the national press secretary for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and is currently a strategist at Priorities USA, the progressive advocacy organization.

Hodges served as Ward 13 council member for eight years before being elected mayor in 2013. She lost her re-election bid to Jacob Frey, the former Ward 3 council member, in November.