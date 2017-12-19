Officers shoot man at City Hall

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate

Minneapolis police officers shot and injured a man they were interviewing inside City Hall Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call for additional help at 4:43 p.m. Monday. Investigators were interviewing the man and left him alone in the interview room, according to police. Police said he began injuring himself with an edged weapon. After attempting to subdue the man, officers discharged their weapons, police said.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said the incident took place in room 108 of City Hall, which houses various investigative units.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. His identity has not been made public, and police shared no information on why he was of interest to investigators.

The interview room has a video recorder, and the video along with other evidence will be turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for investigation. Officers involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave.

— Dylan Thomas contributed to this report.