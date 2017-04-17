Choose to Reuse website revamped by Hennepin County

Hennepin County has revamped a website that connects residents to businesses and stores where they can buy, sell, donate and share used items.

The county’s retooled Choose to Reuse website launched in February and features more than 600 businesses and stores that reuse all sorts of products and merchandise, from games and toys to furniture.

The goal is to help residents keep usable items out of the trash and connect them with quality items so they don’t have to buy new, communications and outreach specialist Christina Schmitt said.