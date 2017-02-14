News
Tom Hoch, the former CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, said he is exploring a run for mayor. File photo

Former Hennepin Theatre Trust CEO “exploring” run for mayor

Tom Hoch, the former CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust who stepped down from that role in December, said Tuesday he is “exploring” a run for mayor of Minneapolis.

A Tom Hoch for Minneapolis campaign committee was registered with Hennepin County last week. Contacted by phone on Tuesday, Hoch insisted his plans were still tentative.

“As I conclude that exploration, my intention is I will then announce,” he said.

Hoch headed the for-profit Historic Theater Group for four years before the non-profit trust was formed in 2000. He was 62 when he announced his retirement from the downtown arts nonprofit last fall.

Hoch previously worked as a schoolteacher, attorney and a projects manager with the City of Minneapolis. He was chair of the Minneapolis Downtown Council’s board from Feb. 2015 until earlier this month.

His campaign committee filing lists a home address in Lowry Hill.