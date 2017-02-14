Former Hennepin Theatre Trust CEO “exploring” run for mayor

Tom Hoch, the former CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, said he is exploring a run for mayor. File photo

Tom Hoch, the former CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust who stepped down from that role in December, said Tuesday he is “exploring” a run for mayor of Minneapolis.

A Tom Hoch for Minneapolis campaign committee was registered with Hennepin County last week. Contacted by phone on Tuesday, Hoch insisted his plans were still tentative.

“As I conclude that exploration, my intention is I will then announce,” he said.

Hoch headed the for-profit Historic Theater Group for four years before the non-profit trust was formed in 2000. He was 62 when he announced his retirement from the downtown arts nonprofit last fall.

Hoch previously worked as a schoolteacher, attorney and a projects manager with the City of Minneapolis. He was chair of the Minneapolis Downtown Council’s board from Feb. 2015 until earlier this month.

His campaign committee filing lists a home address in Lowry Hill.