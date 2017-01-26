Minneapolis cop charged for shooting into car

The officer faces a felony assault charge for recklessly shooting after a minor accident.

A Minneapolis police officer faces a felony assault charge for shooting at a car during a fight in downtown Minneapolis last fall.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Jan. 24 the charges against officer Efrem Hamilton, 42, who was relieved of duty following the Nov. 19 incident. He also faces a charge of intentional discharge of a firearm.

Hamilton was working off-duty at a downtown bar on Hennepin Avenue when he responded to a “shots fired” call near 408 3rd Ave. N. around 2:15 a.m. The first officers to respond reported a gray Cadillac that may have been involved was leaving the scene, the complaint said. Hamilton didn’t radio that we was going to the incident and, after arriving, noticed a gray-black BMW driving away from the area. Hamilton, who did not know the 23-year-old woman driving the vehicle was following instructions of the other officers, pulled his squad car into the road and the woman backed her BMW into his car. Both cars had minor damages, but neither vehicle’s airbag deployed.

Hamilton got out of his car and fired a round at the BMW, striking the rear driver-side door, without giving any commands to the driver or the five passengers, who were not injured in the shooting, the complaint said.

Hamilton told investigators that he believed the vehicle was the suspect involved in the shootings and he could not see how many people were in the car. He said he shot at the driver because “the driver was the one who rammed me” and felt like his life was in immediate danger. Hamilton said he stopped after the first shot because he believed the vehicle was no longer a threat.

Freeman told reporters that the use of deadly force was not appropriate in the incident.

“We have charged these two counts because we think the evidence shows that this was an inappropriate and illegal use of his service weapon, he had no reason to fire at these cars and was not justified in what he did,” Freeman told reporters. “We know that police officers have a difficult job and often they have to make decisions in the spur of the moment. But in this case officer Hamilton in that three seconds had no business shooting his gun. He endangered not only the people in that vehicle, but other officers who were farther down the street.”

Chief Janeé Harteau said in a statement that she is aware of the charges and will provide as much information as possible.

“I am concerned and disappointed that a Minneapolis Police officer has been accused of criminal conduct and we do not take this matter lightly. The Minneapolis Police Department is committed to serving the City of Minneapolis with honor and integrity,” she said.

The second-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine. The felony count of intentional discharge of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.