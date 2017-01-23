Lowry Tunnel to go to one lane from May to August

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close one side of the Lowry Tunnel from May to August and will reduce the speed limit in it to 30 miles per hour.

The closure is part of a project that includes resurfacing roads and repairing 50 bridges on I-94 from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Single Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Park. The $57 million project will maintain the pavement and bridges of the current roads and extend the usable life of the pavement for about 12 to 15 years, MnDOT says.

MnDOT will reduce I-94 to two lanes of traffic in each direction from Nicollet Avenue to Highway 55 from May to August. It will provide four reduced-width lanes (two for each direction) in the Lowry Tunnel during that timeframe and will prohibit large trucks in the tunnel.

MnDOT will close the northbound Interstate 35W ramp to westbound I-94 from May through August. The department will reroute traffic to Highway 100 via Highway 62.

In addition, the department will reduce I-94 to two, possible three, lanes in each direction north of Highway 55 from May through August. It will close one direction of I-94 for four weekends likely in August and will require ramps for pavement repair throughout the project duration. It won’t allow two consecutive ramps to close at the same time.

Learn more about the project at dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94brooklyncntr.