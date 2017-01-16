Large Inauguration Day protest planned

Groups opposed to Trump coordinate Jan. 20 march and rally

In what organizers are billing as a “mega-march,” several dozen groups opposed to President-elect Donald Trump are organizing an Inauguration Day protest that will start in Southwest Minneapolis and make its way to City Hall on Friday evening.

The protest is scheduled to begin 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the intersection of Lake & Nicollet, according to the Resist from Day One Coalition, which lists more than 50 member groups on its website, including unions, faith group and social justice organizations. The coalition plans for the march to begin at 4 p.m. with protesters arriving at City Hall around 5 p.m.

On the way, the marchers plan to join with anti-Dakota Access Pipeline protesters in the Black Snake Resistance March. That group will gather at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin & Chicago, then make its way down Franklin to link up with the Resist from Day One March.

Other Jan. 20 protest activities include an Inauguration Day edition of musician and writer Jim Walsh’s Mad Ripple Hootenanny. Scheduled for noon–9 p.m. at Studio 2 Café, 818 W. 46th St., the lineup lists more than a dozen local musicians, including Dan Israel, Brianna Lane, Venus, Katy Vernon and others.