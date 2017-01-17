Former General Mills exec named interim leader of Hennepin Theatre Trust

Tom Hoch (left) will step down next month as president and CEO of the Hennepin Theatre Trust. Ann Simonds (right) will be the organization's interim leader. Photos courtesy of the Hennepin Theater Trust

Ann Simonds will temporarily lead the downtown arts organization as longtime leader Tom Hoch steps down early.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Tuesday that its board of directors has named incoming board chair Ann Simonds, a former executive at General Mills, as interim president and CEO.

For the past two decades Tom Hoch, the nonprofit’s founding leader, has been at the helm of the organization, which owns and operates the historic Orpheum, Pantages and State theaters that line Hennepin Avenue. Hoch announced last October that he would step down in mid-2017 to explore other opportunities.

Simonds last served as the chief marketing officer of Minneapolis-based General Mills where she has had various roles since 1995. Simonds announced in December that she would step down from the position and retire after 21 years at the company.

In addition to serving on the trust’s board for the past five years, Simonds serves as director on the boards of The BrandLab, Ad Council and HB Fuller. Before working at General Mills she spent five years as a marketer for Johnson & Johnson. Simonds has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Smith College and a MBA from Harvard University.

“As a board member, I deeply admire all that Tom has done for this organization and the larger community, and I will carry on his devotion and passion for the trust’s mission,” she said in a statement. “Tom has assembled an extraordinary team at the trust, and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve alongside them.”

Hoch’s last day will be Feb. 3. Simonds will begin the job Feb. 6.

Following Hoch’s announcement the board partnered with Minneapolis-based Schall Executive Search to find a successor. The group expects to name a permanent replacement in mid-2017.

Under Hoch’s leadership the trust has expanded its reach in recent years to visual arts and placemaking, bringing high-profile art projects to Hennepin Avenue like the Bob Dylan mural at Hennepin & 5th from artist Eduardo Kobra and a pop art-inspired mural at Hennepin & 10th from artist Greg Gossel. The organization recently launched the 5 to 10 on Hennepin initiative to bring weekly programming to the thoroughfare. It’s also responsible for Made Here, the country’s largest showcase of storefront window art.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust is preparing to relocate its offices this year from City Center where it also operates the New Century Theatre to the former Solera building at Hennepin & 9th. The trust announced last summer a plan to turn the 31,000-square-foot building into office, event and education spaces.

Hoch currently chairs the board of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District. He recently ended his term as the Animal Humane Society’s board chair.

“We are honored to have had Tom’s leadership and dedication, and though we will miss him, we fully respect and support his desire to pursue other opportunities,” said Scott Benson, the trust’s current board chair. “We also are fortunate to have Ann Simonds serve in the interim, ensuring continuity for the organization as we continue the search for a new president and CEO.”