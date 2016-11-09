Historic win for Omar on Election Day

Submitted photo

Minneapolis' incumbent DFLers retain seats in other races

Election Day in Minneapolis produced Minnesota’s — and the nation’s — first Somali-American legislator.

DFLer Ilhan Omar won 15,860 votes (80 percent) to take House District 60B, the longtime seat of Phyllis Kahn, whom Omar bested in a primary. Republican challenger Abdimalik Askar finished with 3,820 votes (19 percent).

‘Tonight, we are celebrating this win, our win. But our work won’t stop,” Omar said in a statement released by her campaign Tuesday night. “We will continue to build a more prosperous and equitable district — state, and nation — where each and every one of us has opportunities to thrive and move forward together. “

Diane Loeffler (DFL) was re-elected in Northeast Minneapolis’ District 60A with 15,587 votes (74 percent), overcoming a spirited challenge from an independent candidate, musician Gabe Barnett, who won 5,423 votes (26 percent).

As expected, incumbent DFLers prevailed in other races across Minneapolis by wide margins.

Karen Clark will return to her District 62A seat after winning 12,657 votes (88 percent) over Republican Claire Leiter’s 1,600 votes (11 percent). In neighboring District 62B, Susan Allen, who was running unopposed, took 16,759 votes (98 percent).

In Southwest, incumbent DFLer Frank Hornstein will return for an eighth term in District 61A with 21,656 votes (79 percent) to Republican Brian Rosenblatt’s 5,615 votes (21 percent). House Minority Leader Paul Thissen, who represents District 61 B, won with 19,424 votes (80 percent), compared to Republican Tom Gallagher’s 4,672 votes (19 percent).

Voters returned DFL state senators Scott Dibble, Kari Dziedzic and Jeff Hayden to office, as well.

Dibble won 42,173 votes (81 percent) in District 61, where Republican Bob “Again” Carney Jr. won 9,729 votes (19 percent). Dziedzic took 31,542 votes (78 percent) in District 60, defeating Legal Marijuana Now candidate Martin J. Super, who won 8,861 votes (22 percent). And in District 62, Hayden received 29,564 votes (88 percent) for a win over Republican challenger Bruce Lundeen, who took 3,897 votes (12 percent).

At the federal level, Keith Ellison seemed assured of another term representing District 5 in the House of Representatives. With 190 of 211 precincts reporting, Ellison had 209,700 votes (71 percent). Republican Frank Drake had 59,355 votes (20 percent), and the Legal Marijuana Now party’s Dennis Schuller was trailing with 24,751 votes (8 percent).