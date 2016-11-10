Providing services and resources for Northeast seniors

For more than 40 years, Northeast Senior Services has acted as a hub for seniors in Northeast Minneapolis and the surrounding cities of St. Anthony, Columbia Heights and New Brighton.

Founded by a group of 11 churches and community organizations in 1973, the nonprofit was formally incorporated in 1975 with a mission of “helping seniors live independently with dignity” by providing them with integral services while building community. Since its founding, the organization’s biggest and most popular service has been its rides program.

“When [Northeast Social Services] was started, churches took care of their elders,” explained executive director Kay Anderson. “As a child, I remember my parents stopping to pick up two elderly ladies on the way to church. The social structure provided by churches helped elders stay engaged in the community.”

But surveys show Americans are less connected to churches than they once were.

In a 1992 Gallup Poll, 70 percent of respondents identified themselves as members of a church or synagogue, a rate that dropped to 54 percent in 2015. The Pew Research Center reports the percentage of adults describing themselves as religiously affiliated dropped six points — to 77 percent — between 2007 and 2014, and of those who said they were religiously affiliated, 37 percent were attending church just a few times a year or less in 2014.

On a local level, of Northeast Social Services’ 11 founding churches, only three — Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church and Salvation Army Church — remain.