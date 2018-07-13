A place in the shade

Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection.

The operators of the Nightingale Rest Home, 525 University Ave. SE, must have decided that garden peacocks were an adequate aviary substitute for nightingales. The note on the back of this photograph of the rest home’s grounds says “springtime in the orchard, June 1, 1930.” It’s hard to believe that this sylvan backyard scene was located just off University Avenue in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. This small rest home offered spaces to both men and women from the 1930s through the 1960s.

