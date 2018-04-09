The washing crew

Minneapolis Steam Laundry 1896. Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection.

The Minneapolis Steam Laundry, shown here circa 1896, was headquartered at 109 2nd St. Look closely and you can see their hard-working employees on the sidewalk, by the wagons, in the windows and even on the fire escape! Doing laundry at the time was dirty, hot, physically intense and often dangerous work, and both businesses and individuals often looked to commercial laundry businesses to take care of their washing needs. The Minneapolis Steam Laundry offered pickup and delivery service to all of Minneapolis and handled everything from washing sheets and towels from the city’s hotels and rooming houses to laundering individual garments from private households.

