Up in the upholstery room

Weber & Werness Studios. Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection

This photograph shows one of the rooms of the Weber Werness Studio in the late 1920s or early 1930s. The firm was located in the Handicraft Guild Building at 89 S. 10th St. and provided interior design services to clients from across the country; shown here are some of their upholstery fabrics. Designer Gustav Weber trained in architecture and furniture making in Germany and immigrated to Minnesota in 1900. He worked closely with many prominent architects, including Frank Lloyd Wright. He started his own firm in 1914 and was joined in 1922 by Otto Werness, himself the son of Norwegian immigrants. The partners split ways in 1933.

