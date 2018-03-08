Hennepin in transition

Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection.

Hennepin Avenue has long been one of Minneapolis’s most iconic streets. It’s also a lightning rod for debate and frequently competing visions of what the street — and the city — could and should be. Here, a view of 7th & Hennepin, likely dating to the late 1960s or early 1970s. Nicollet Mall had recently opened a block to the east, and new buildings and parking lots had replaced the razed Gateway District to the north. Block E was still thriving, but not without controversy. Longtime residents may remember Musicland, visible on the northeast corner of the intersection. Conversations about the future of Hennepin Avenue continue to this day, capturing more civic attention than any other downtown street other than Nicollet Mall.

Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.