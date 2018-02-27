A great year for horse sales

Nicollet Ave in the winter 1905-06. Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection.

What is your chosen form of transportation this winter? Odds are that it doesn’t involve a horse and sleigh. But it wasn’t all that long ago that horses were a regular part of life in downtown Minneapolis. These horses, sleigh and driver were photographed outside of 616 Nicollet in the winter of 1905. Despite the advent of the automobile, the demand for horses remained strong. Local horse dealers Barrett & Zimmerman reported that 1905 was their best year to date and optimistically projected even more growth in 1906.

