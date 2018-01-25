A cool lounge

Postcard for the Hotel Radisson. Photograph from the collection of the Hennepin History Museum.

In 1936, the elegant Lounge Pierre at the Hotel Radisson, 41 S. 7th St., gave the city’s elite a new venue to dance and drink away the stresses of the era. Named for Pierre Radisson, a French fur trader who visited this area in the 17th century, the lounge featured a spacious dance floor, live music, murals by artist Arthur Crisp, ample space for both drinking and dining, and — still worthy of advertising at the time — full air conditioning. The Minneapolis Star’s Cedric Adams enthusiastically described the Lounge Pierre at the time of its opening: “off the lobby you go into the most attractive lounge room the town gives up. Clever murals, tricky lighting, even peach mirrors that make women look lovely at night.”

