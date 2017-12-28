At the movies

Theater at 23rd and Central NE

The Arion Theater, located at 23rd & Central Northeast, was a favorite spot for several generations of Northeast residents. The theater opened in 1911 and was one of the earliest neighborhood theaters in the city. In 1923, now legendary architects Jack Liebenberg and Seeman Kaplan launched their career in theater design with a remodel of the Arion. This photo was taken ten years later. Patrons for “College Humor” or other movies of 1933 paid 25 cents for a ticket. The Arion survived the Depression and World War II, but met its demise in 1957. Like so many other local theaters, the Arion was a victim of changing consumer habits, including the popularity of drive-ins and the rise of television.

Cedar Imboden Phillips serves as the executive director for the Hennepin History Museum. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.