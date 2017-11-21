Making dough

Photo courtesy Hennepin History Museum

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we’re moving solidly into prime baked goods season. For those of us who don’t have the time to whip up our own pies, cookies, scones or buns, there have long been bakeries and markets to keep our pantries and tables well stocked. Here, employees of the Vollender Bakery & Lunch Room stand by ready to assist the hungry locals of 100 years ago. The Vollender bakery was located at 629 and later 606 Washington Ave. and was run by a combination of owner Charles Vollender’s extended family along with hired help. Looking for work? During the 1910s, the bakery paid their servers $1 a day — or approximately $24 in today’s dollars.

Photograph from Hennepin History Museum’s collection. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at www.hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.