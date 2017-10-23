Remembering the Halloween Blizzard

What were you doing on Halloween night, 1991? For longtime local residents, the answer probably involved snow. Twenty-six years ago, the infamous Halloween Blizzard dumped more than 28 inches of snow on the metro area. Intrepid trick-or-treaters tromped through snowbanks in search of candy while snowplow operators rushed to keep up with the unrelenting snowfall. Most schools and many businesses closed on Friday, Nov. 1 – the date of this photograph. The lone rider at this bus shelter at 7th & Nicollet may have caught one of the last buses before Metro Transit took the extreme measures of pulling their buses off the roads.

Photograph by Allen Bouta from the collection of the Hennepin History Museum. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.